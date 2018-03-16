Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Activated off IR
Baertschi (shoulder) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Baertschi was expected to miss the rest of the season due to a separated shoulder, but this move suggests he may be able to get back for a game or two before the campaign comes to a close. However, he should still be considered out indefinitely until the Canucks release another update clarifying his status.
