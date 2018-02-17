Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Apparently out of dog house, back Saturday
Baertschi, who mostly recently served as healthy scratch, will return to the lineup Saturday night against the Bruins.
Canucks coach Travis Green was tight-lipped about the reason for Baertschi's benching that followed a two-assist performance against the Panthers, telling reports, "I'm not going to share what we talked about. Sven knows." Don't let this deter you from deploying the Swiss winger in the upcoming contest. He's provided 12 goals and 14 assists through 46 games this season and needs just nine more points to tie a career high; he's already set a new personal best with eight man-advantage points -- including seven goals in that special teams spot.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...