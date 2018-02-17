Baertschi, who mostly recently served as healthy scratch, will return to the lineup Saturday night against the Bruins.

Canucks coach Travis Green was tight-lipped about the reason for Baertschi's benching that followed a two-assist performance against the Panthers, telling reports, "I'm not going to share what we talked about. Sven knows." Don't let this deter you from deploying the Swiss winger in the upcoming contest. He's provided 12 goals and 14 assists through 46 games this season and needs just nine more points to tie a career high; he's already set a new personal best with eight man-advantage points -- including seven goals in that special teams spot.