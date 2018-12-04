Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back at practice
Baertschi returned to practice Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Tuesday marked the first time Baertschi has hit the ice with his teammates since suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against the Golden Knights. It's obviously a huge step in the right direction for the 26-year-old winger, but he's likely still a ways away from returning to game action. The Canucks should continue to update Baertschi's status as his recovery progresses over the next few weeks.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Will meet with specialist•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still not practicing•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not progressing well•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Leaves Wednesday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...