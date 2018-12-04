Baertschi returned to practice Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Tuesday marked the first time Baertschi has hit the ice with his teammates since suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against the Golden Knights. It's obviously a huge step in the right direction for the 26-year-old winger, but he's likely still a ways away from returning to game action. The Canucks should continue to update Baertschi's status as his recovery progresses over the next few weeks.