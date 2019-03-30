Baertschi will replace injured forward Jake Virtanen (lower body) against the Stars on Saturday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

The Canucks rested Baertschi against the Kings on Thursday since he's only two games removed from his return following a concussion issue that cost him 23 straight contests. Baertsci has averaged 0.48 points per game over an eight-year career split between the Flames and Canucks, but he could have trouble planting himself in the top six for the four games that remain on Vancouver's schedule.