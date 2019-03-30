Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back in action
Baertschi will replace injured forward Jake Virtanen (lower body) against the Stars on Saturday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
The Canucks rested Baertschi against the Kings on Thursday since he's only two games removed from his return following a concussion issue that cost him 23 straight contests. Baertsci has averaged 0.48 points per game over an eight-year career split between the Flames and Canucks, but he could have trouble planting himself in the top six for the four games that remain on Vancouver's schedule.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...