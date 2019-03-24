Baertschi (concussion) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Baertschi last played Feb. 2, missing the last 23 games with the head injury. The 26-year-old has 13 points in 22 games in a campaign ruined by injuries. He may be eased back into action, so it's unclear how much ice time he'll see Sunday.