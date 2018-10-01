Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back practicing
Baertschi (illness) was back practicing with the team Monday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
The bout with illness caused Baertschi to miss a couple of practices along with Saturday's preseason finale versus the Coyotes. Returning to the ice Monday likely means the 25-year-old will be ready for Opening Night on Wednesday.
