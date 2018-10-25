Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Being evaluated for concussion
Baertschi is in concussion protocol after leaving Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Baertschi, who was on the receiving end of a shoulder-to-head hit from Tomas Hyka, is the fifth Canucks forward currently dealing with an injury. This team ranks 15th on the power play based on a 22.2 percent conversion rate, but losing the Swiss skater for any amount of time would spell trouble, as Baertschi's been averaging close to three minutes on the man advantage. He's day-to-day by default, but concussed players typically require at least a couple of days completely away from the ice.
