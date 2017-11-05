Baertschi picked up three helpers in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Baertschi assisted on all three of Brock Boeser's goals on the evening, bringing him to 11 points in 13 games on the season. The trio of Boeser, Baertschi and Bo Horvat has been electric thus far and all three make for great fantasy options. The 25-year-old Baertschi set a career high with 18 goals and 35 points in 2016-17 and appears to be taking another step forward this time around. Take full advantage of his resurgence and top-six role.