Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Collects trio of assists against Pittsburgh
Baertschi picked up three helpers in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
Baertschi assisted on all three of Brock Boeser's goals on the evening, bringing him to 11 points in 13 games on the season. The trio of Boeser, Baertschi and Bo Horvat has been electric thus far and all three make for great fantasy options. The 25-year-old Baertschi set a career high with 18 goals and 35 points in 2016-17 and appears to be taking another step forward this time around. Take full advantage of his resurgence and top-six role.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Three power-play points Thursday•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Nets first two goals in victory•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Resumes practicing•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Misses a.m. skate•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Exits Thursday due to illness•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Returns to ice Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...