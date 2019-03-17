Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Continues to skate
Baertschi (concussion) accompanied the team to Dallas and was present for another morning skate Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The Canucks will embark on a back-to-back set of road games, with the action concluding in Chicago on Monday. While Baertschi remains on injured reserve, he appears to be trending in the right direction for a possible return before the end of the regular season.
