Baertschi (concussion) accompanied the team to Dallas and was present for another morning skate Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The Canucks will embark on a back-to-back set of road games, with the action concluding in Chicago on Monday. While Baertschi remains on injured reserve, he appears to be trending in the right direction for a possible return before the end of the regular season.