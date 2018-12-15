Baertschi (concussion) participated in Saturday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

Baertschi slowly continues to make progress, but was practicing in a non-contact jersey, meaning his return isn't imminent. He's missed the last 24 games, and it appears the Canucks aren't going to rush him back prematurely. Safe to rule him out for Saturday's game with Philadelphia.