Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Could return Saturday
Coach Travis Green indicated Friday that Baertschi (concussion) could return Saturday against the Flames. "We'll see how they (Baertschi and Troy Stecher) feel in the morning," said Green.
Baertschi was ruled out for the first game after the holiday break Thursday, but it appears he's finally on the cusp of a return. His activation from injured reserve will be required before the promising winger can play, so look for word on that front.
