Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Drops to waiver wire
Baertschi was waived by the Canucks for the purpose of reassignment.
This move comes as a surprise since Baertschi looked to have a shot at the top six this year. However, he's struggled with injuries over the last two years and played just 26 games last season due to a concussion. Baertschi made use of the limited time, posting 14 points with seven on the power play. He'll start the season with AHL Utica if he clears waivers, but there's a decent chance he's claimed by a team looking to add middle-six depth with power-play upside at $3.37 million per year.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.