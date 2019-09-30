Baertschi was waived by the Canucks for the purpose of reassignment.

This move comes as a surprise since Baertschi looked to have a shot at the top six this year. However, he's struggled with injuries over the last two years and played just 26 games last season due to a concussion. Baertschi made use of the limited time, posting 14 points with seven on the power play. He'll start the season with AHL Utica if he clears waivers, but there's a decent chance he's claimed by a team looking to add middle-six depth with power-play upside at $3.37 million per year.