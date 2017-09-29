Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Exits Thursday due to illness
Baertschi left Thursday's game against Flames due to an illness.
There was no indication heading into Thursday's action that Baertschi was sick. His status will likely be updated after the game or during the following days.
More News
