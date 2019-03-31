Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Finds twine in shootout win
Baertschi deposited his ninth goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Stars.
It's his first goal in three contests since returning from a concussion. Baertschi has had a down year with 14 points in only 25 games, after posting no less than 28 points and 53 appearances in his three previous full seasons with the Canucks. The first-round pick from 2011 will likely return to a middle-six role next season, but at 26 years old, there's not expected to be much more development for the Swiss winger.
