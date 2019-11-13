Baertschi registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Baertschi set up Adam Gaudette for a power-play goal in the third period, helping the Canucks restore a one-goal advantage. It's the first point of the year for the Swiss winger, who has averaged 12:07 per game in three appearances since he was called up from AHL Utica.