Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Five points in last three games
Baertschi set up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Baertschi has five points in his last three games. It has taken a long time to fulfill his offensive potential. We don't know if this season is when that finally happens or if this is just a nice run for Baertschi. Keep an eye on the wire -- it could be the latter and your team could truly benefit.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Opens 2018-19 account in loss•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back practicing•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Misses second straight practice•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Scores two points in win•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Renews contract for three years•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...