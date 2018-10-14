Baertschi set up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Baertschi has five points in his last three games. It has taken a long time to fulfill his offensive potential. We don't know if this season is when that finally happens or if this is just a nice run for Baertschi. Keep an eye on the wire -- it could be the latter and your team could truly benefit.

