Baertschi was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The Canucks entered an agreement with the Jets to keep some minor-leaguers in Canada with AHL Manitoba, but Baertschi won't be one of them. It's unclear if the 28-year-old winger will report to Utica -- he has requested a trade, but he'll need to get playing time to maintain trade value. He'd like an NHL job as well, but he's not likely to see much more than bottom-six minutes even if his trade request is fulfilled.