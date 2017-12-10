Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Heads back to Vancouver
Baertschi (face) is traveling back to Vancouver for medical attention.
This should just about rule him out of Monday's game in Winnipeg. The next game he'll be available for is Wednesday's contest against Nashville, but there's no word on his status moving forward at this time.
