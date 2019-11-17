Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Helps out on power play
Baertschi notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Baertschi has two assists, six shots and five hits through five appearances. He's seeing third line minutes, and his production has been about what we'd expect given his role. Fantasy owners need not rush to the waiver wire for the 27-year-old.
