Baertschi (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Baertschi will have to miss at least the next three games for the Canucks. A strong start to the year for the winger waned a bit in the last few outings, as he managed just one goal and zero assists in his previous five contests. With the Switzerland international unavailable and Brock Boeser (groin) also in doubt against the Coyotes on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet will likely need to utilize recent call-up Darren Archibald.