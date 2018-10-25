Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve
Baertschi (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Baertschi will have to miss at least the next three games for the Canucks. A strong start to the year for the winger waned a bit in the last few outings, as he managed just one goal and zero assists in his previous five contests. With the Switzerland international unavailable and Brock Boeser (groin) also in doubt against the Coyotes on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet will likely need to utilize recent call-up Darren Archibald.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Leaves Wednesday's contest•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Picks up rebound goal•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Five points in last three games•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Opens 2018-19 account in loss•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back practicing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.