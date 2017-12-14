Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve
Baertschi (jaw) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The Swiss forward had already been ruled out for 4-6 weeks Monday, so there's little surprise that this move was made. Vancouver should provide periodic updates on Baertschi as he progresses in his recovery.
