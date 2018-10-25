Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Leaves Wednesday's contest
Baertschi (upper body) left Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights and will not return.
Baertschi's injury came after Vancouver had already lost Alexander Edler to a lower-body injury earlier in the game. It remains to be seen how much time Baertschi will miss as a result of the injury. An update is likely to come following Wednesday's game.
