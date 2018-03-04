Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Likely out for season
Baertschi (shoulder) in unlikely to return this season.
This is awful news for the Canucks and their 25-year-old forward. In 53 games, Baertschi totaled 14 goals and 29 points, as well as a plus-3 rating and a career-high 17.1 shooting percentage. Fortunately, he will have all offseason to recover for the 2018-19 season.
