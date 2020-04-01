Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Looking for NHL job
According to Baertschi's agent Andre Rufener, the winger is looking to play in the NHL next season, rather than sign with a European club, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Baertschi has seen action in just six games for the Cancuks this season back in mid-November, in which he notched two power-play assists, seven shots and five hits while averaging 11:49 of ice time. The 26-year-old went unclaimed off waivers and has spent the rest of the year with AHL Utica where he has tallied 46 points in 43 contests.
