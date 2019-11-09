Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Making season debut
Baertschi will suit up for the Canucks for Friday's game in Winnipeg.
Baertschi posted 10 points in seven games with AHL Utica, got the call up, and will make his season debut for the Canucks. Injuries limited the winger to just 26 appearances last year, but he's healthy now and looking to take advantage of the opportunity. He will start out on Bo Horvat's wing on the second line.
