Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Misses a.m. skate
Baertschi (illness) was not on the ice for Saturday's morning skate.
There hasn't been any indication that this illness is beyond the ordinary bug, so consider Baertschi day-to-day ahead of next Saturday's season opener against the Oilers.
