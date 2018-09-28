Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Misses second straight practice
Baertschi didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Baertschi likely won't be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Coyotes, but there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Calgary at this point. However, his status for that contest likely won't be confirmed until Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.
