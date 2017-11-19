Baertschi scored his seventh goal of the season and tacked on a helper in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blues.

Baertschi is having a great season, managing 15 points in 20 contests. The top line that also includes Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser has been responsible for a huge portion of the team's offense this season and Baertschi has chipped in with seven tallies. What's taken the sniper to new fantasy levels this season is his role with the man advantage, as the sniper has already doubled his previous career high in power-play goals. The 23-year-old is being consistent enough to warrant a look in almost all fantasy settings.