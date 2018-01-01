Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Nearing return
Coach Travis Green said Monday that Baertschi (jaw) is expected to return at some point during the Canucks' upcoming road trip, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
This news essentially means that Baertschi will miss Tuesday's game against the Ducks, but will return at some point between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, since the Canucks embark on a seven-game road trip following Tuesday's game. That's certainly a wide window, but forthcoming updates from the team on his status will help zone in on a return date in due time.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Won't return for 1-2 more weeks•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Heads back to Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Will not return Saturday•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Nets power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...