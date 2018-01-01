Coach Travis Green said Monday that Baertschi (jaw) is expected to return at some point during the Canucks' upcoming road trip, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

This news essentially means that Baertschi will miss Tuesday's game against the Ducks, but will return at some point between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, since the Canucks embark on a seven-game road trip following Tuesday's game. That's certainly a wide window, but forthcoming updates from the team on his status will help zone in on a return date in due time.