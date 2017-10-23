Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Nets first two goals in victory
Baertschi potted his first two goals of the season in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Baertschi finally got on the board in the eighth game of the season after failing to cash in on some prime opportunities in his previous outings. The second-line winger has had a mediocre start to the year, posting five points and a plus-4 rating. Having Bo Horvat has a linemate is a great perk, so look for Baertschi to turn it up a notch. The 25-year-old is known for being streaky, but he put up a career-high 18 goals last season and when he gets going, he can be a lethal fantasy threat.
