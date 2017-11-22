Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Nets power-play goal Tuesday
Baertschi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's victory over the Flyers.
That's back-to-back games with a power-play tally for Baertschi, who has become a threat with the man advantage for the first time in his career. He only had five power-play goals total entering 2017-18, but he's already equaled that through 21 games this season. Baertschi's top-line role and specials teams contributions make him worth owning in a variety of fantasy formats. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 16 points on the season and has become a key cog for the Canucks.
