Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not progressing well
Baertschi's agent Andre Rufener said the winger is recovering slowly from his concussion, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.
Rufener sounds distraught over what he calls a "cheap shot" that Vegas forward Tomas Hyka inflicted upon his client in an Oct. 24 contest. Baertschi remains on injured reserve with no timeline for his return.
