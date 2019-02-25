Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not ready yet
Baertschi (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Patrick Johnston of The Vancouver Sun reports.
Baertschi is dealing with post-concussion syndrome but was able to skate by himself before Monday's morning skate. His next step will be to participate in practice in a non-contact fashion before being fully cleared.
