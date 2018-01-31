Baertschi was the overtime hero Tuesday against the Avalanche.

Baertschi scored 1:07 into the extra frame with a sizzling shot that beat goaltender Jonathan Bernier upstairs. It was the 11th tally of the season for the third-line winger, who has looked good since returning from a jaw injury. Baertschi has racked up three goals and four points in his last seven games, giving him 22 points in 39 games on the season. He doesn't shoot much and won't wow you with his production, but Baertschi is worth owning in some deeper leagues for his role on the second power-play unit and lethal sniping ability.