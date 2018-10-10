Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Opens 2018-19 account in loss
Baertschi recorded his first three points of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.
The 26-year-old Swiss forward scored a pair of goals and added a primary assist on another one of his team's markers. While he's yet to score 20 goals in a season, Baertschi has registered three straight double-digit goal campaigns. If he sees enough power-play time this campaign without the Sedin brothers on those units any more, the 20-goal mark might be achieved.
