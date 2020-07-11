Baertschi has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Baertschi, who's repeatedly asked the Canucks for a trade, only appeared in six games with the big club this campaign, so he's clearly decided it's not worth risking his health to attend training camp for a tournament he likely wouldn't have received playing time in. If Vancouver isn't able to find a way to trade the overpaid, disgrunted winger to another club this offseason, it will likely have to once again settle for burying him in the minors in 2020-21.