Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Out 4-6 weeks
Baertschi (jaw) will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a broken jaw, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
Baertschi was hit in the face with a puck in Saturday's matchup with Calgary and will be out for a significant chunk of time. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought in which he has garnered a mere two helpers. Markus Granlund figures to get a look at a top-six role in Baertschi's absence. It's only a matter of time before the Switzerland native is placed on injured reserve given the length of his recovery timeline.
