Baertschi will miss "several weeks," as he's believed to have separated his right shoulder during Friday night's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Predators, The Province reports.

A power-play weapon with terrific puck-handling skills, Baertschi was checked hard by Alexei Emelin early in the second period. The Swiss winger only logged 4:46 of ice time in the contest, and reportedly was wearing a sling afterwards. Baertschi was held without a point in three straight games before sustaining this injury, making him a tough keep in fantasy leagues down the stretch.