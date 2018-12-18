Baertschi (concussion) won't return to the lineup prior to the Christmas break, as coach Travis Green told reporters, "I don't expect him to play in the next week before the break."

Baertschi hasn't played since Oct. 24, a stretch of 26 games on the sidelines, and will miss a minimum of the Canucks' next three contests. The fact that the team considers him day-to-day is certainly a good sign, but no firm timeline of when he might be available has been announced, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach.