Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Picks up goal
Baertschi scored a goal in Wednesday's defeat to the Hurricanes.
Baertschi's last four points have all been goals, bringing him up to eight goals and 13 points in 21 games this season. He boasts a 21.6 shooting percentage, a rather large uptick from his career 15.3 percent. That number will be tough to sustain as he plays more games, but Baertschi skates on Vancouver's top line, giving him plenty of chances to produce.
