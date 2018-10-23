Baertschi scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Baertschi picked up a rebound off a Brock Boeser shot and knocked it home to make the game 3-2. After an injury-riddled season last year, Baertschi is starting off hot with three goals and six points in nine games. However, the most-surprising point is he already has four power-play points after having no more than nine in a year previously.