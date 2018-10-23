Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Picks up rebound goal
Baertschi scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Baertschi picked up a rebound off a Brock Boeser shot and knocked it home to make the game 3-2. After an injury-riddled season last year, Baertschi is starting off hot with three goals and six points in nine games. However, the most-surprising point is he already has four power-play points after having no more than nine in a year previously.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Five points in last three games•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Opens 2018-19 account in loss•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back practicing•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Misses second straight practice•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Scores two points in win•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Renews contract for three years•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.