Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Placed on injured reserve
Baertschi (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
The shift to IR comes after Baertschi was forced to return to Vancouver to receive further treatment for an illness that's already caused him to miss one game. Retroactive to Feb. 4, the winger will now have to sit for seven days, ruling him out of Vancouver's next four games. He'll hope to return next Wednesday in Anaheim.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...