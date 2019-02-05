Baertschi (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

The shift to IR comes after Baertschi was forced to return to Vancouver to receive further treatment for an illness that's already caused him to miss one game. Retroactive to Feb. 4, the winger will now have to sit for seven days, ruling him out of Vancouver's next four games. He'll hope to return next Wednesday in Anaheim.