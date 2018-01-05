Baertschi (jaw) won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, but he could slot in as soon as Sunday in Montreal.

Green previously reported that Baertschi would be available at some point during the Maple Leafs five-game road trip, which starts Saturday and ends Jan. 14 in Minnesota. That leaves a lot of uncertainty, but it means Baertschi will be in the running to return for each game following Saturday's contest.