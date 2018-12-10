Baertschi (concussion) practiced Monday, but was wearing a non-contact jersey and did not participate in line rushes, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports.

Slowly but surely, Baertschi is taking steps to return from his concussion. However, concussions are tricky, and if Baertschi can't even take contact yet, it seems unlikely he will be returning in the immediate future. You can definitely rule him out for Vancouver's next two games, which are on the road.