The Canucks have extended a qualifying offer to Baertschi (shoulder).

Baertschi missed the final 17 games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for training camp. The 25-year-old winger enjoyed his most productive campaign yet on a per-game basis last season, totaling 14 goals and 29 points in 53 contests, but he has yet to live up to expectations as the 13th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He'll continue to be a solid depth contributor for Vancouver going forward, but he won't be an attractive option in most fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive upside.