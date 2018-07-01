Baertschi commanded a three-year contract extension from the Canucks on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports, adding that the deal is worth $3.36 million annually.

This looks like a true bargain for the Canucks given Baertschi's status as a power-play contributor who has posted at least 28 points in each of the last three seasons. Last year, the Swiss national uncorked 14 goals to supplement 15 helpers in 53 games, but a shoulder injury had cut into his value a bit.