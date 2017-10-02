Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Resumes practicing
Baertschi (illness) was back at practice Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Baertschi probably would have powered through whatever bug he was dealing with if it were the regular season, but as the Canucks don't kick off the 2017-18 campaign until Saturday's clash with Edmonton, it made sense for him to sit out practice. The 24-year-old notched 35 points in 68 games this past year and has the talent to put together another 30-plus point season.
