Baertschi returned to action Sunday against the Canadiens after missing 11 games with a jaw injury. He saw 13:34 in ice time, including 2:10 on the power play, and he put two shots on net.

Baertschi was eased back into the lineup with limited minutes, as he's averaged 15:52 per game this year. The Swiss winger has eight goals, but his 18.2 shooting percentage seems destined to regress.