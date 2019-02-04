Baertschi (illness) has returned to Vancouver for further treatment, Ben Kuzma of The Province reports.

The team has yet to provide an update on Baertschi's status moving forward. He will not play Monday and figures to miss the Canucks' next two games as well, both of which are road contests. Expect the team to provide more details on Baertschi's ailment after Monday's game.

