Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Ruled out indefinitely
Baertschi will be out indefinitely with post-concussion syndrome, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Baertschi has been on injured reserve since Tuesday, and he's missed the past three games. The Canucks have been relying more heavily on Nikolay Goldobin in his absence.
